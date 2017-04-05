Mama June’s $75,000 Plastic Surgery Transformation: Every Procedure She Had Done

Courtesy of WeTV

After losing a whopping 300 pounds, Mama June Shannon has spent $75,000 on skin removal, veneers, a breast list and more. Click to see exactly what she got done and how much everything cost below.

Mama June, 37, now weighs 160 pounds and is a size 4 after losing 300 pounds thanks to diet, exercise and a gastric sleeve.

The gastric sleeve costs around $8,000 to $10,000 and Mama June revealed to People: “This was the worst surgery. So painful.”

Since the extreme weight loss resulted in excess skin, Mama June paid for a tummy tuck and liposuction in her stomach, which costs $15,000. Doctors reportedly removed nine pounds of loose skin.

She also got her “turkey neck” removed, which was $17,000. Mama June says she paid for these procedures herself.

She also got liposuction to remove excess arm skin ($11,000) and a breast lift and implants ($14,000). Finally, she spent $10,000 on porcelain veneers for a smile makeover.

Mama June told People about her many surgeries, “It’s not like I’m Miss Plastic. I don’t consider a tummy tuck or face-skin removal ‘plastic surgery.’ I believe it’s something that makes you feel better than you did with the skin hanging. I can promise you I’m never going back to my old size. I’m happy where I’m at.”

Since she now has a much smaller stomach with her gastric sleeve, she has to watch her diet carefully. “I have thrown up, because you can’t overeat with the gastric sleeve. When you do it that one time, you don’t do it again.”

She has a new outlook on life: “It’s all about life experiences and being able to do stuff that I never in a million years thought I’d be able to do. It feels really good.”

