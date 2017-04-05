Mama June Goes Braless & Flaunts Nipples After Debuting Weight Loss Transformation

SplashNews

Mama June is totally feelin’ herself after dropping a staggering 300lbs. The reality star, who is currently on a mission to go from ‘Not To Hot,’ flashed her nipples and proudly went bra-free on the streets of NYC on Apr. 4. Read on for the risqué pic!

Who needs a bra when you’ve got an excellent plastic surgeon? Mama June, 37, who recently treated herself to a boob job as part of her glamorous weight loss transformation, exuded nothing but body confidence during a brief trip to NYC on Apr. 4. Dressed in a purple T-shirt and blue jeans, the Mama June: From Not To Hot reality star rocked a bold bra-free look before heading into her Good Morning America interview. It must have been chilly that day in the Big Apple, since Mama June’s nipples were showing through her top.

As amazing as it is that the Georgia-native has lost a total of 300lbs, there’s one more thing she needs to do before her transformation is complete — buy clothes to fit her new, petite frame! On her way to the interview, Mama June suffered an unfortunate malfunction that gave fans a little more than they bargained for. The platinum blonde, who claims she’s a size-4 now, was seen pulling up her loose pants after exposing her butt crack on the city sidewalk.

Buying newly fitted clothes shouldn’t be a big deal for Mama June, especially after dropping a total of $75,000 on all types of procedures, including extremely painful surgeries. Anyone who’s ever dieted for long periods of time will say it takes a lot of discipline to keep the weight off and kick the greasy food habit. To maintain a size-4, Mama June says she still enjoys some of her favorite foods like cheese but had to say goodbye to unnecessary calories in sugary sodas. Pain is beauty though, right?

HollywoodLifers, what do YOU think of Mama June’s braless look? Sexy or too much?

