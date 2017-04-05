Louis C.K. Lets Loose On Trump: ‘He’s A Lying Sack Of S##t’ — Watch Wild Video

Louis C.K. stopped by ‘The Late Show’ to tell Stephen Colbert something important: he thinks President Trump is a ‘lying sack of sh*t’! Whoa! the comedian doesn’t hold back in his hilarious interview, going all in on why he doesn’t trust a thing the president says. You have to watch this!

If it wasn’t already clear, Louis C.K., 49, isn’t a fan of President Donald Trump, 70. Back when he was just a presidential candidate, Louis wrote a passionate newsletter to his fans comparing the candidate to Hitler. It got a little out of hand, and his letter totally blew up. Louis told Stephen Colbert, 52, on the April 4 episode of The Late Show that he regretted writing it, but didn’t take it back; it was still true — just a little different than he first believed.

“He’s not as profound as I thought he was. I thought he was some new kind of evil. But he’s just a lying sack of sh*t…someone who’s just like — bleh — he likes it! Someone who’s like, ‘it wasn’t even true! And then I said they were liars!’ It’s just insane, it’s just like, gross,” he told Stephen.

“He’s just a gross, dirty, crook, lying, sack of sh*t,” he continued. It’s not a political position, it’s just when you look at a person and say ‘that guy’s a lying sack of sh*t’. I don’t even think his name’s Donald Trump. When I see him walking through a room, I’m like, ‘nah, you’re not walking with your legs. Get outta here.”

Wow! Louis is joking for most of the segment, which started out as a promotion for his new Netflix stand-up special, but it quickly spiraled into this masterpiece. The rant is cheered on by raucous applause and laughter — especially from Stephen himself, who giggles every time he realizes the censor is going to have to bleep out “sh*t” during the broadcast. They end by joking that one of the audience members was a Trump voter, who Louis singled out as someone Trump lied to; poor guy!

