Courtesy of TIffany & Co.

Lady Gaga's Tiffany & Co. campaign has finally arrived & we're freaking out because she looks drop-dead-gorgeous! Gaga is officially the face of the new HardWear collection & the photos are flawless.

Is there anything Lady Gaga, 31, can’t do?! Her latest gig is to star as the face of the new Tiffany & Co. spring campaign and it’s amazing. Gaga will be the face of the brand new Tiffany HardWear collection, and we could not think of a more perfect candidate. Not only is the collection gorgeous, these photos of Lady Gaga are stunning! What do you guys think of her new ad?

The brand is so excited to have Gaga as the face of the collection, saying, “As fiercely feminine as the new Tiffany HardWear collection, the legendary Lady Gaga captures the spontaneity and creative spirit of New York City.” The fact that the new Tiffany HardWear collection is brand new, makes Gaga the perfect choice for the ad because she’s constantly trying new things. The Tiffany HardWear collection “embodies the power and edge of the city and the energy of its streets. Pre-order the new designs online, in select stores or by calling Customer Service at 800 843 3269.”

We’re obsessed with the new collection which was “inspired by a unisex design from 1971 and it pays tribute to the strength and spirit of the modern woman,” which is basically a tribute to Gaga, according to us. Gaga looks so beautiful and classy in the photos as she’s just wearing a black turtleneck shirt with black pants, a slicked back ponytail, and hardly any makeup. We love how natural and effortless the whole campaign is.

What do you guys think of Lady Gaga’s stunning new campaign? Do you love it as much as we do?

