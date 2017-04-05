Tyga Convinced Kylie Jenner Will Come Back To Him — He Thinks ‘She Can’t Get Any Better’

FameFlyNet

Whoa! Tyga and Kylie Jenner may not be on great terms right now, but the rapper reportedly thinks he can get back with her in a second. See why he thinks they’ll be together ‘forever’ here!

Tyga and Kylie Jenner, 19, have reportedly been on the outs or he’s at least moved out of her house and back into his own pad. The 27 year-old rapper allegedly does not think their separation will last for long. “Tyga is convinced that he will be with Kylie forever,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“They will break and make up constantly because Tyga honestly believes she can never get better,” the insider told us. Whoa! Those are pretty confident words! The couple’s latest break-up has definitely been a source of drama for Kylie, Tyga, and the entire Kardashian clan. “There’s serious drama between the sisters over Kylie & Tyga, “a source previously told HollywoodLife.com.



“While Kim and Kris are in Kylie’s ear telling her to dump him, Khloe and Kourtney are telling her to make it work!” the insider told us as things are allegedly getting vicious between the Kardashian women. “Kim [Kardashian] and Kris [Jenner] don’t think Kylie should listen to her other sisters, and point out that Khloe’s [Kardashian] relationships don’t last longer than 6 months and that Kourt and Scott [Disick] are a hot mess of a couple,” the source said. “Khloe and Kourtney feel a little salty about that shade but are telling Kylie that when it comes to love, logic doesn’t stand a chance.” The family at least understands that at the end of the day, Kylie has to be the one to decide whether she’s wants to be with Tyga or not. “Everyone wants Kylie to be happy and whether she wants to stay with T is ultimately her decision.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kylie and Tyga will get back together? Sound off in the comments below!

