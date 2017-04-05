Kylie Jenner Shows Off New $225k Mercedes G-Wagon — Gifting Herself After Tyga Split?

Courtesy of Instagram

What a better way to get over a breakup than to splurge on a luxury vehicle! That’s exactly what Kylie Jenner did and we’ve got the details on her new monster $225,000 Mercedes G-Wagon.

Go get it girl! There’s nothing like some retail therapy to get over a guy, and in Kylie Jenner‘s case she went BIG! As in monster luxury SUV big. The reality star just picked herself up a $225,000 Mercedes G-Wagon after splitting from on-again, off-again love Tyga, 27. Calabasas Luxury Motors cheered on her new purchase, showing off an Instagram photo of the 19-year-old in the driver’s seat of the massive rig with the caption, “Congrats to @kyliejenner on her New #monstertruck G550 4 X 4 #clm #sold”

Kylie already had an SUV, purchasing a luxury one of a kind Land Rover as a birthday present to herself back in Aug. 2016. But a girl can never have too many expensive rides, right? Especially when she’s made a mint of her wildly successful lip kit line, a nearly quarter of a million dollar vehicle is just a drop in the bucket to her. She’s so proud of her new rig that she posted an Instagram photo sitting on the hood of it as the sun set in her Hidden Hills neighborhood Apr. 4. Kylizzle was feeling on top of the world and SO proud of herself, captioning the pic “Kylie f***ing Jenner.”

kylie fucking jenner A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 4, 2017 at 7:26pm PDT

Since Tyga moved out of Kylie’s mansion after the two recently split, she’s got extra room in her driveway now and the new Mercedes surely will have a sweet spot next to her Land Rover and the $190,000 Maybach that her ex gave her for her 19th birthday. It’s a good thing she’s got multiple homes in the same area to store all of her fleet of luxurious rides, which also includes a Rolls Royce for good measure.

HollywoodLifers, have you ever bought something expensive to help you get over a breakup?

