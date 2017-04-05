Courtesy of Instagram

Scott Disick is totally infatuated by his ex, Kourtney Kardashian’s, bikini bod! The reality star put her backside on full display in a sizzling white two-piece for the pair’s Hawaiian vacation with the kids, and by the looks of these photos, Scott is digging it.

Once again, Kourtney Kardashian, 37, and Scott Disick, 33, have reunited for a far off getaway. Of course, the exes were joined by their three kids, Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2, for the Hawaii trip, but they certainly looked like they could be more than just co-parents while lounging poolside April 4. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PICS OF KOURTNEY, SCOTT & THE KIDS IN HAWAII.

Kourtney looked absolutely flawless in a white, thong bikini, which put her backside and abs on full display. While she spent a lot of time in the pool with the kids, she also caught some rays, and, very interestingly, opted to lay on the same cabana mattress as Scott. The two didn’t indulge in PDA or anything, but they definitely looked totally comfortable being so close to one another in an intimate setting like that.

In case you forgot, Kourtney and Scott broke up in July 2015 after he was photographed partying hard getting cozy with another woman, Chloe Bartoli. Following the incident, he did time in rehab, and they got to an amicable place in their relationship, successfully co-parenting the kids. They even seemed to get back together at the end of 2016, although a blowout ensued when he brought another woman on the Kardashian family vacation to Costa Rica just a few weeks later.

This whole time, Kourt has insisted that she and Scott aren’t involved romantically, but it’s not for his lack of trying. In fact, on this week’s upcoming episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, he calls her the “love of his life,” and refuses to believe there’s no hope in them getting back together. Scott should get the picture at this point, but we have to admit, it must be pretty hard for him to turn those feelings off when Kourt’s parading around him in a sexy bikini….

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kourt and Scott are still just friends? Do you think they’ll ever get back together romantically?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.