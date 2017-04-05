REX/Shutterstock

Things are changin’ in the Brown family! ‘Sister Wives’ star Kody Brown is looking to switch things up by adding a fifth wife to the mix…and he’s finally found someone to fill the spot, a new report claims.

“Kody [Brown] is seeing a 24-year-old and he wants her to become his next wife,” Robyn Brown’s friend, Kendra Pollard, tells Life & Style magazine. “The new girl is very pretty and he has known her through friends for some time. Robyn is done.”

Of Kody’s four wives, which also includes Meri, Janelle and Christine, he is only legally married to Robyn, but it’s been rumored for quite some time that she wants out if he adds a fifth wife to the family. Now, the mag reports that it’s Kody who’s disinterested in the Robyn relationship, as she reportedly hasn’t been bringing in as much money as the other three women.

There’s an extra element to the drama this time, though, as Robyn is reportedly pregnant with her and Kody’s third biological child together, Kendra claims. Still, this isn’t stopping Robyn from wanting to divorce her husband — she reportedly plans to move out of the home they share together by Easter to go live with her family in Utah instead.

Take this with a grain of salt, though — it’s been reported since last September that Robyn was going to leave Kody, and she has yet to do so. Rumors of a fifth wife have also been circulating for quite some time, as back in October, it was reported that Kody was planning to have family nanny, Mindy Jessop, join their polygamous family. Looks like we’ll have to wait until Sister Wives returns to see how this all plays out!



