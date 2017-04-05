Khloe Kardashian’s Blonde Hair: What To Ask For At The Salon For Her Summer Hue

Courtesy of Instagram

Khloe Kardashian’s blonde hair is brilliant, and according to Khloe, this is the best her hair color has ever looked! Her colorist Tracey Cunningham is breaking down the basics — what you should ask for and how to maintain the vibrant hue below!

Khloe Kardashian wrote on her app and website KhloeWithAK.com: “The blond I have right now is seriously the best it’s ever been! BIG props to my fairy color mother, Tracey Cunningham. Read on for her tricks of the trade and how to nail this gorgeous tone with your own colorist. Lighten up, dolls!’

Tracey says it’s not just about highlights, but lowlights, which are strands darker than your base hair color: “When Khloé went really short, we wound up going really, really blond. It was just a little too ash and a little too blond in the beginning. So we went in and did some lowlights on her hair to give it a little more depth. The interesting thing is, when you add dimension to the hair by adding a little bit of a lowlight that’s closer to your natural color, the hair can actually look blonder. Most people make a mistake by not allowing any lowlights in their hair. That’s a mistake. Adding lowlights can never be a mistake.”

Tracey says: “We did a level 7 lowlight. It’s a beachy vanilla blond. You don’t want to make it too warm but we didn’t want to make it ashy, either.”

She recommends getting your roots done every 8 weeks — 12 weeks if you like a longer root.

Tracey also has this tip for saving money at the salon: “People love a full-head highlight. I say maybe once a year for the full-head highlight and the rest of the time, a partial head of highlights around the front. When would anyone with natural blond hair have highlights in the back of their head? I’m constantly telling people “no full heads”!”

Finally, use the right shampoo for maintenance. “Try to use a color-treated shampoo without sulfates in it. You don’t want to strip the new lowlights out of your hair, you know? There’s a conditioner by Redken that deposits gold and there’s also one that deposits purple. So, it depends if you want that ash look or that golden look.”

HollywoodLifers, are you copying Khloe Kardashian’s blonde hair for summer?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.