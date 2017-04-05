Kendall Jenner Crushed Over Pepsi Commercial Backlash: It’s A Nightmare

Courtesy of Pepsi

Poor Kendall Jenner. It was a dream come true for her to star in a Pepsi commercial, but now that the controversial ad has been pulled after receiving backlash, the ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ star’s ‘dream’ has turned into a ‘total nightmare,’ HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned.

“This was a dream come true for Kendall [Jenner]. Getting a Pepsi commercial is so huge, especially because Cindy Crawford did it first. Kendall idolizes Cindy Crawford and she felt like she was following in her footsteps. But it’s gone from a dream to a total nightmare. Kendall is crushed, she feels like the whole world hates her. She’s never had to deal with this kind of backlash, she’s so upset,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“What makes it even worse is that Kendall is genuinely so passionate about the social justice movement. She was beyond inspired by all the women’s marches. She loves that people are coming together and fighting back against all the injustice. She thought this commercial was going to celebrate that. She would never have done it if she thought people were going to take it as an insult. It’s hard enough feeling like everyone is against her, but it’s extra painful because her heart is really in the right place,” our source adds.

As we previously told you, Pepsi pulled Kendall’s controversial protest-themed ad after they received a ton of backlash. They also released a statement, saying, “Pepsi was trying to project a global message of unity, peace, and understanding. Clearly, we missed the mark, and we apologize. We are pulling the content and halting any further rollout. We also apologize for putting Kendall Jenner in this position.”

The commercial, which is no longer on YouTube, featured Kendall ending police brutality at a rando protest by grabbing a Pepsi and handing it to a thirsty cop.

