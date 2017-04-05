Kendall Jenner & A$AP Rocky All Over Each Other On London Date — Juicy Details

SplashNews

Looks like Kendall Jenner and A$AP Rocky are getting serious! The pair couldn’t keep their hands off of each other during a recent London date night and Kendall is now ‘very into him,’ according to a new report.

“Kendall and A$AP Rocky went to the Royal Albert Hall and made no secret of the fact they are a couple,” a source told The Sun. “There was a lot of touching going on. It wasn’t the behavior of two people who are just friends. Kendall seems very into him.”

The pair watched ’70s rock band The Who play live. The outlet is reporting that Kendall, 31, and A$AP Rocky, 28, are now in a full-on relationship. Kendall and A$AP have been inseparable for months, so these two becoming exclusive isn’t a huge shock. Back in March 2017, Kendall was reportedly “open to seeing” where things go with the rapper. She let fate guide her and this path led straight to an official relationship!

It’s about time Kendall and A$AP made things official. They have never been shy about their feelings for each other. During their numerous outings, Kendall and A$AP have flaunted all sorts of PDA. Their chemistry has always been electric. The couple hit up NYC in Jan. 2017 and were acting like a couple then! While shopping, an eyewitness told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that they looked “happy together.” Kendall’s had a number of guys that could be considered boyfriend material like Jordan Clarkson, 24, and Harry Styles, 23, but her heart is with A$AP!

As Kendall and A$AP are heating things up, Kendall’s sis Kylie Jenner, 19, is cooling things off with longtime boyfriend Tyga, 27. Kylie and Tyga are now living apart and in the midst of another one of their infamous breaks. Will Kendall and A$AP’s new relationship lead Kylie back to Tyga?

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kendall and A$AP are a hot couple? Let us know!

