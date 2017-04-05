Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Narrowing Down Search For Surrogate

SplashNews

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may be thinking about having a third child, but first they need to make some big decisions. HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY that the the couple is seriously thinking over who they want to use as a surrogate.

“There haven’t been any arguments so far, but quite a lot of discussion on the age and race of the possible surrogate for Kim [Kardashian] and Kanye [West] among so much else,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “There has also been plenty of talk at stopping at two children. Everything is being discussed and it looks like there will be some time before any final decisions are made.”

Though Kim, 36, carried her first two children — North, 3, and Saint, 1, — naturally, the reality TV star has been very open about the fact that they took a serious toll on her body and doctors are worried about her going through another pregnancy. When Kim was carrying her daughter she was diagnosed with preeclampsia — a “very serious condition causing one’s blood pressure to soar,” Beverly Hills M.D. and OB/GYN Dr. Bruce Lee, told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Not fun.

So it makes sense that Kim and Kanye, 39, would want to go the surrogate route if they have baby No. 3. But that does mean having a lot of discussions while narrowing down their search for the perfect candidate to carry their next little one. The power couple would definitely have to feel totally comfortable with the woman, as she would be carrying their baby for nine months and then giving birth to the bundle of joy.

HollywoodLifers, do you think that Kim and Kanye will be able to come to an agreement on who they should use as a surrogate? Do you think they really will have more children? Give us all your thoughts below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.