Kailyn Lowry: Is Longtime Friend Chris Lopez Her Baby Daddy? See Her Cryptic Hint

Courtesy of Instagram & Snapchat

Oh baby! Kailyn Lowry sent fans into a frenzy on April 5 when she posted a Snapchat pic of her pregnant belly and captioned it with a possible hint about who her unborn baby’s father is! See for yourself, right here.

Whoa, did Kailyn Lowry, 25, give us a big hint as to who her baby daddy might be? The Teen Mom 2 star has been intentionally tight-lipped since shockingly revealing that she’s expecting her third child back in March, but some fans believe she might have low-key let the cat out of the bag.

I can't wait to meet you 😊 A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Mar 30, 2017 at 6:43am PDT

On April 5 she shared a photo on Snapchat with her growing belly on full display. However, it’s the caption that really has us interested. It says “Babyyyyyyy lo” with a black heart emoji. This only fanned the flames of speculation that Kail’s friend Chris Lopez is her baby daddy. Of course her last name is “Lowry,” so she could be referring to that rather than “Lopez,” but there’s more.

Back in Jan., around the time Kail would have found out she’s pregnant, her friend tweeted “To my miracle child, I’m so sorry,” and the Teen Mom 2 star was the only person to like it before he deleted it, according to InTouch.

Then there’s the sketchy Facebook Live she did days before the Snapchat, where she and a friend were talking baby names and she responded to the suggestion of “Holden” by saying “Chris would say, ‘I’m Holden the baby!’” Of course fans began flipping out in the comments immediately speculating she’s talking about Chris Lopez, so she quickly ended the live stream. WE SEE U KAIL!

HollywoodLifers, do you think that Chris might be the father of Kailyn’s unborn baby, or are fans looking too deep into it? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.