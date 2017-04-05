Jodie Sweetin Ordered To Pay $2k A Month To Ex Cody Herpin For 9 Years

FameFLyNet

More than eight years after their split, Jodie Sweetin and Cody Herpin have come up with a new child support agreement — and it means the ‘Fuller House’ star will have to pay her ex $1,400 more a month until their daughter, Zoie, turns 18!

Jodie Sweetin and her second husband, Cody Herpin, have settled on a new child support agreement, and it calls for her to pay him $2,000 a month until their eight-year-old daughter, Zoie Herpin, turns 18, according to documents obtained by Daily Mail. Additionally, she’s ordered to cough up $10,000 in retroactive child support.

When Jodie and Cody’s divorce was finalized in 2010, their custody agreement had her paying him $600 a month, but he recently filed documents to modify their plan. They reached their agreement on Feb. 17. While Cody only rakes in $2,000 a month, Jodie makes $5,772 per month, along with over $33,000 in self-employment income, the docs state. The actress also plays nearly $2,000 a month to her third husband, Morty Coyle, for their daughter, Beatrix.

It’s been a pretty crazy time for Jodie in her personal life, as she also just announced her separation from fiancee Justin Hodak on March 24. The two got engaged in Jan. 2016 after nearly two years of dating, but things reportedly took a downward spiral this year, and he even threatened to end his life after they got into a huge fight before the split, according to TMZ. The alleged fight terrified Jodie enough to file a temporary restraining order against her ex, and he was arrested for violating it on March 27.

Despite all this drama, the actress assured fans that he’s doing just fine. “Thank you so much to everyone who has reached out over the past two weeks,” she wrote on Instagram March 30. “It’s definitely been a roller coaster, but with amazing family, friends and fans, I’ll be just fine! These two little loves [her daughters] are my everything and we will make it through!!”

