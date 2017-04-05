Courtesy of Instagram

Well THAT was fast! Looks like yet another Duggar baby could be on the way soon as a new report claims Jinger Duggar & her husband Jeremy Vuolo are due to welcome a newborn this fall! After tying the knot 5 months ago, it looks like this could even be a honeymoon baby! See the pic that has fans convinced here.

Are Jinger Duggar Vuolo, 23, and new husband Jeremy Vuolo, 29, pregnant already? A new report claims they are! And just five months after their wedding day, this may just be a new record for the Duggar fam. Already allegedly into her second trimester, Star magazine claims Jinger is due in the “early fall,” and that she most likely conceived during their Australian honeymoon in late November.

“Jinger and Jeremy are keeping the news under wraps to promote the upcoming season of Counting On,” an insider for the publication reportedly told the mag. “No one would be surprised if they moved back to Arkansas to be with her family.” Pregnancy rumors began circulating when the reality star arrived at the Ark Encounter in Williamstown, KY. on Mar. 24. Jinger, who posted a photo from that day, was sporting what some called a “fuller” face and the “hint of a baby bump.”

“I think she is pregnant her face looks bigger,” one fan commented on Jinger’s Instagram post, which was posted on Mar. 25. Another gushed, “Looks like a baby bump to me….😊👶🏼👍🏻.” One commenter even claimed Jinger TOLD her she was pregnant, but we’re not sure we’re buying that one. “I was there with my school and she told our group she is pregnant,” the person wrote.

We have to say though, we wouldn’t be surprised if Jinger truly does have a bun in the oven. After all, she and her family openly do not believe in birth control, and her two older sisters, Jessa Duggar Seewald, 24, and Jill Duggar Dillard, 25, each already have at least one kid — with Jill currently pregnant! Either way, we wish Jinger and Jeremy nothing but the best and can’t wait to watch their newlywed life during the new season of Counting On this summer.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do YOU think Jinger could be expecting already? Are you excited for her and Jeremy to start a family?

