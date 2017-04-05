Gwen Stefani Forces Blake Shelton Onto Universal Studios Ride With Jimmy Fallon

Courtesy of NBC

Yee haw! Blake Shelton dropped by ‘The Tonight Show’ on April 4 and as usual he was completely hilarious, especially when he had to join Jimmy Fallon on his new Universal Studios ride after Gwen Stefani confessed he hates roller coasters!

Back to work! After spending spring break on his Oklahoma ranch with girlfriend Gwen Stefani, 47, and her three sons, Blake Shelton hit up The Tonight Show to chat about the The Voice and his new album. He’s buddies with host Jimmy Fallon, 42, so there’s always a good time to be had when the 40-year-old singer hits the program. This week all the shows are being taped in Orlando, so the Blakester was able to go on Jimmy’s brand new ride in Universal Studios, Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon. Though it wasn’t actually his idea.

“Thank you for doing that, cause I know you don’t like roller coasters,” Jimmy said once Blake came on the show after they aired a clip of him and Blake experiencing the ride. Blake then hilariously confessed he felt like he was going to throw up. “I love that you went on man cause we had Gwen on the show and she said you didn’t like roller coasters and I said, ‘Oh that’s perfect,'” Jimmy said to the laughter of the audience. “She’s so excited right now because she knows, we were texting earlier, and I said, ‘Yes, I had to go do the roller coaster because you had to talk about it!” Blake said teasingly. So sweet!

The last time Blake was on The Tonight Show, Jimmy got him to try sushi for the very first time. It was a great relief to Gwen, who loves the raw stuff. She even spent her Feb. 16 appearance on the show gushing about how awesome it was that they can finally go out to sushi restaurants for the first time.

