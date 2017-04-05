‘L&HH’ Star Jessica Dime & NBA Baller Shawne Williams Engaged: See Her Diamond Ring

Courtesy of Instagram

Spoiler alert for ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’s Jessica Dime. While she’s dating model Alexis Skyy on the show, she just got ENGAGED to NBA baller Shawne Williams. We’ve got the pic of her gorgeous new diamond ring, right here!

Well well well! If Jessica Dime ever wants to leave Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, she can now join the cast of Basketball Wives after accepting a marriage proposal from NBA star Shawne Williams. The 31-year-old former exotic dancer flaunted a MASSIVE Marquise shaped diamond ring with a band featuring even more of the sparkly stones on Apr. 5. The Shade Room got ahold of her Snapchat video flaunting the gorgeous new piece of jewelry, and she captioned the vid “God Is Good. The Future Mrs. Williams.”

#PressPlay: Congratulations to #LHHATL's #JessicaDime on her engagement! A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Apr 5, 2017 at 2:19pm PDT

Her future husband Shawne, 31, most recently played for the Detroit Pistons and is in between teams right now. Both he and Jessica are Memphis, TN natives and have been dating for months now. The Dimepiece has been posted pictures on her Instagram account showing off her handsome 6’9″ man, most recently at her birthday party back in Jan. He threw her an epic bash and was so thoughtful he even had cupcakes decorated with all four of her mixtape covers on them. Jessica proclaimed her love for him back then and their relationship has only gotten stronger because now they’re getting married!

THANK YOU MY LOVE 👸🏼💏♒️👅 A post shared by Jessica Dime A.K.A Dimepiece (@iamdimepiece) on Jan 30, 2017 at 9:09am PST

The news of her engagement might come as something of a spoiler to Love & Hip Hop Atlanta viewers, as her current storyline on the show has her dating Fetty Wap‘s ex, model Alexis Skyy, 22. Apparently their romance was short-lived as she’s now off the market since Shawne put a ring on it! We can’t wait to see if he’s going to be featured in any upcoming episodes of the show.

