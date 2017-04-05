Beyonce Shares Intimate Photos With Jay Z & Blue Ivy At Grand Canyon — See New Pics

Image Courtesy of Beyonce.com

Beyonce certainly knows how to celebrate! To honor her ninth wedding anniversary with Jay Z on April 5, the singer shared some adorable never-before-seen pics of the couple’s trip to the Grand Canyon with Blue Ivy last year!

Beyonce, 35, and Jay Z, 47, were totally relationship goals when they celebrated their eight wedding anniversary at the Grand Canyon with Blue Ivy, 5, last year. But it wasn’t until now that we got to see the adorable photos from the trip, as Queen Bey posted them to her personal website beyonce.com on April 5 to celebrate nine years of marriage to Jay!

The pics capture so many amazing moments it is hard for us to choose which is our fave! You can see Bey looking on point, rocking a maroon and cream varsity jacket, a gold headscarf, gold hoop earring, and round sunglasses while on a helicopter ride over the canyon in Arizona. There are also several adorable pics of Blue giving some cute sass to the camera.

Jay and Bey were caught on camera stealing a sweet moment alone inside the majestic national park in Arizona. The “Lemonade” singer made her loving gesture even more romantic by posting a pic of the lyrics to her new song “Die With You.” “No I don’t really need these legs if I ain’t walking by your side…..and I don’t really need to be if I can’t be with you.”

Bey showed even more anniversary love for Jay by dropping a video for “Die With You” on his music service Tidal that same day. The video is a montage of special Carter family moments, like an adorable shot of Blue kissing her pregnant mommy’s baby bump. Clearly she’s ready to be a big sis to Bey and Jay’s twins once they arrive! But by far the sweetest clip was of the power couple’s 2008 wedding. We will never love another couple as much as them!

HollywoodLifers, do you think that Beyonce, Jay Z and Blue Ivy are the perfect family? Give us all your thoughts below!

