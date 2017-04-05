Rachel McAdams & Jamie Linden Engaged? Couple Ready To ‘Settle Down’ Together

REX/Shutterstock

This is SO exciting! Rachel McAdams and Jamie Linden are engaged, according to an April 5 report. Though they’ve been dating for just a year, Rachel is absolutely ready to take the next step with her boyfriend. Sorry, Ryan Gosling!

Rachel McAdams, 38, and Jamie Linden are going to exchange vows very soon, a source claims to Star magazine in their April 17 issue. OMG!

“Rachel is ready to settle down and start a family,” the insider tells the mag of The Notebook actress, who moved in with her screenwriter boyfriend last autumn. So could that mean babies are on the brain? Confirms the source: “She can’t wait to start the rest of her life with Jamie.” Funnily enough, Jamie penned the screenplay for Dear John, which is based on the Nicholas Sparks novel. Rachel didn’t star in that film, but it would seem they have the same taste in movies!

“No one’s ever made [Rachel] feel this way,” the source also shares, adding: “Jamie’s stolen her heart.” How sweet is that?!

Rachel and Jamie are very private about their relationship, and are rarely seen in public together. They were spotted shopping for pillows and other home decor in Aug. 2016, however, and they reportedly moved in together shortly after. We’re so pumped that they’re taking their love to the next level!

While we’re not sure we’ll ever quite be over Rachel’s splits with the dashing Ryan Gosling, 36, and Taylor Kitsch, 35, we’re absolutely thrilled that she’s found happiness with Jamie. Now we’re starving for wedding details! Rachel has played the bride many a time, but now it’ll be the real thing, and we can’t wait. Obviously, we’ll keep ya posted.

