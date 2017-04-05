Harry Styles Doesn’t Want To Be Compared To Justin Timberlake

REX/Shutterstock

The world is waiting with bated breath for Harry Styles’ new music to drop Apr. 7, and already he’s being compared to being the next Justin Timberlake. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVE details on why he hates the comparison.

With all of the guys in One Direction putting out solo music, the folks in the industry are all expecting the biggest things from Harry Styles. The 23-year-old is already getting compared to Justin Timberlake, 35, with his massive solo success that followed his stint with boy band ‘NSYNC, and that’s a lot to live up to. “Harry understands fully how important the next phase of his career is going to be getting off the ground and he wants to make a splash not only for his solo career but for his fans, his label and himself,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“And he hears all the whispers of being even more of a superstar than he already is, and he is not going at this time be the next Justin Timberlake. He is going into this part of his career to be the first Harry Styles. He wants to be the one people compare instead of being compared to someone else,” our insider adds.

Well, the similarities aren’t too far-fetched. In a band of cuties, Harry has always been the biggest heartthrob, just like Justin was in ‘NSYNC. Of all the members of 1D, Harry’s solo music release has been the most anticipated and is expected to be the biggest hit. The singer is also branching out into acting like JT did, with his role in Christopher Nolan‘s hotly anticipated WWII drama Dunkirk which hits theaters in July. The acclaimed director said he auditioned thousands of young men for roles in the film and that Harry had an “it” factor in front of the camera.

For now we’re absolutely dying while we wait for Apr. 7 to finally roll around, as Harry is debuting his first solo song “Sign of the Times.” We can’t wait to see what type of musical style he decides to showcase. He’s also doing his first live performance of the song on Apr. 15 when he appears as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live. Talk about a hot streak! Dropping new music, a huge TV appearance and a summer blockbuster on the way? Harry’s got it all!

HollywoodLifers, are you excited for Harry’s new song? Do you think he’s going to become a superstar and never return to One Direction?

