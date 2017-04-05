Lena Dunham Will Never Stop Going Topless — Watch ‘Girls’ Cast Become ‘The Golden Girls’

Thank you for being a friend, Jimmy Kimmel. Before Lena Dunham and her ‘Girls’ took HBO by storm, another group of ladies were all the rave: ‘The Golden Girls.’ So when Lena Dunham, Allison Williams, Jemima Kirke, and Zosia Mamet became the famous gal gang for ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live,’ it was a sight to see.

Jimmy Kimmel Live is bringing in the Girls. In a just released clip of the April 5 episode, we see the cast reimagined as the cast of The Golden Girls. Zosia Mamet is stressed, biting her fist just like Dorothy, Jemima Kirke’s teeth are falling out, Allison Williams is using chicken cutlets as push up pads, and Lena Dunham is well, just naked in the shower (because, duh). At one point, they all also lock Zosia in a closet. However, the original song is thrown out and instead of “Thank You for Being a Friend,” their opening number is Icona Pop‘s “I Love It.”

In the photo released, Jimmy Kimmel is wearing a police uniform… well, half. He’s pant-less. Andrew Rannells is also present, just wearing normal clothes. While all “The Golden Girls” are in new clothes in the promo shot, Lena’s still naked. Why couldn’t she be?

Girls only has two more episodes until the series finale on April 16. But for Lena, she knew it was time to end the show that she wrote, produced and starred in. “[That] first season, we pushed ourselves as hard as we could, and now we get to make more. You kind of have the same experience ending a show – you’re like okay, everything I ever wanted to say about these characters, this time of life, let’s blast it out right now,” she told Rolling Stone magazine. “It’s an interesting thing, because I think we really did end up using kind of every scenario and moment we’d ever imagined for these girls.”

HollywoodLifers, are you sad to see Girls go? You can watch the cast tonight on Jimmy Kimmel Live at 11:30PM ET on ABC.