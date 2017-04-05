Courtesy of HGTV

Buckle up, ‘Flip or Flop’ fans — the show’s next season will reportedly be its last. There won’t be much left to enjoy, either, as season 7 will only include a meager five episodes, a new report claims. Say it ain’t so!

Ever since Christina and Tarek El Moussa announced their split in December, it’s been rumored that the pair’s show, Flip or Flop, would be cancelled. Still, the exes were photographed happily filming new episodes for a seventh season in February — but that might be among the last times they’ll ever be on set together!

It’s now being reported that the HGTV series will not only end after season 7, but that the upcoming season will only include five episodes, according to InTouch magazine. “Christina and Tarek wanted to see how things went [which is why they only shot five episodes],” a source tells the mag. “They agreed to consider singing on for five more at a later time, but that never happened. The show is done.” HollywoodLife.com has reached out to HGTV for comment.

Meanwhile, it’s also long been rumored that Christina might be getting her own show once Flip or Flop ends, but apparently that’s becoming less and less likely. “She’s made the network bosses at HGTV angry by meeting with other people,” the insider reveals. “Even though she’s saying it was very informal and that she was just putting out feelers for other opportunities.”

In the months since their split, Christina and Tarek have been dedicated to co-parenting their children, but they’ve also very clearly spent time working on themselves. Last month, Christina had everyone talking when she put her fit bod on display in a bikini, then debuted a gorgeous makeover, trading in her casual clothes for a stunning gown. Not long after, Tarek flaunted his buff muscles on social media and also revealed a brand new hairstyle. Whoa!

HollywoodLifers, are you sad that Flip or Flop is cancelled? Do you think Christina will get her own show?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.