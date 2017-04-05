How To Get Ready For A First Date: Here’s The Pre-Date Ritual You Need To Adopt

Courtesy of Paramount Pictures

Believe it or not, what you do before your first date can totally impact whether or not it leads to a second. We consulted Matchmaker and founder of LastFirst, Emily Holmes Hahn, who filled us in on the routine you need to adopt before the next time you have a date lined up — and here’s why.

Even though it’s hard to predict what type of day you’re going to have or how the weather will be on the day of a first date, there are definitely things you can control — and that’s how you prepare before you head out the door, especially if you’re someone who is constantly on-the-go. The best way to walk away from a successful first date? It’s to put in the proper prep beforetime. Matchmaker and founder of LastFirst, Emily Holmes Hahn, offered up her expert advice based on her experience — and it’s bound to change the way you prepare for your next night out. “At LastFirst we are big advocates of the ‘pre-date ritual.’ It is different for everyone but we all need to get into our best states for a successful first date,” she said. “Taking a bubble bath, doing some yoga, having a cocktail with a friend, reading a chapter of your current book….anything goes, as long as it makes you feel happy and relaxed!”

Aside from setting aside the time to chill out before you head out, you should also have your look ready to go — there’s nothing worse than running late because you can’t decide what to wear. Even if you have a jam-packed day ahead of you, you should plan accordingly. “Make sure you leave work with enough time to allow for both an outfit change and at least a few minutes of your personal pre-date ritual,” Emily added. “In terms of fashion, of course, have your outfit all accounted for and laid out, the night before! This includes any special undergarments, dress tape, makeup, accessories, etc.- as it’s always the little things that tend to go missing, and send you into unwanted stress, right when you need them!”

How do you get ready for a first date?