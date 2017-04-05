Trump Tried To Give Inauguration TV Rights To Fox News: Hurting Freedom Of Press From Start?

REX/Shutterstock

The American people almost didn’t get to see President Trump’s inauguration unless they were watching Fox News! Trump considered making a deal to give them exclusive TV rights, according to a new report. Was this the beginning of his attempt to limit the freedom of the press?

President Donald Trump, 70, has a love-hate relationship with CNN, which he loves to call “Fake News”, but can’t seem to stop watching. It’s gotten to the point that he calls out their reporters in press conferences and taunts their coverage in national speeches. He’s been doing this since he first announced his presidential candidacy. That’s why it’s shocking, but altogether not too surprising to find out that he reportedly attempted to ban them from covering his presidential inauguration!

CNN president Jeff Zucker, who once counted the president as a close friend, revealed in a profile with The New York Times that Trump was considering giving exclusive TV rights to his inauguration to Fox News! “Bottom line is that I said, ‘This is crazy,’” Jeff told the paper. “You’re just going to give your inaugural coverage to your base of support? It makes no sense.”

Jeff told the paper that Jared Kushner, 36, Trump’s son-in-law, and now one of his senior advisors in the White House, had approached Fox News owner Rupert Murdoch about brokering the deal. Luckily, Jeff was able to talk Trump out of excluding other media outlets from airing the inauguration, which would have been a massive mistake.

As Jeff said in the above quote, a generally conservative demographic watches Fox News, and he wants to appeal to all voters! Plus, not everyone is able to afford cable; it needed to air on public television, as well. Trump giving exclusive TV rights to Fox News may have been the first indication that he was going to war with what he’s calling the “dishonest, fake” media. By the way — it isn’t.

