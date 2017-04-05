Tommie Lee Fired From ‘L&HH’?: Joseline Hernandez ‘Scheming’ To Get Her Booted

Courtesy of Instagram

The plot thickens! Following reports that Tommie Lee was fired from ‘Love & Hip Hop Atlanta,’ HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that co-star Joseline Hernandez has been ‘scheming’ to get her kicked off the show since day one. Check it out!

Could Joseline Hernandez, 30, be the reason why Tommie Lee, 32, was reportedly fired from Love & Hip Hop Atlanta? “Joseline nearly lost her mind when producers re-hired Tommie back for this season,” a well-connected insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s been scheming to get her fired ever since. If she did get her way and Tommie really got cut, Joseline shouldn’t get too comfortable. I can’t imagine them kicking her off for good.” Tommie definitely brings a lot of drama to the series!

News of the reality star’s reported firing came as a huge shock to Love & Hip Hop fans. Not only is Tommie one of the most dramatic characters, she was also in the middle of filming the upcoming season in Jamaica with her co-stars. Perhaps the most shocking element in all of this is the fact that Tommie was reportedly seen as a “security threat” to the fellow ladies and production team, according to MediaTakeOut. Sources close to situation say it was actually Viacom that demanded for Tommie to get the axe. No other details were given as to why she was considered a “threat.”

In any case, the brunette beauty isn’t the only one getting her contract cut short. Rumor has it that the overall Love & Hip Hop show is making huge changes when it comes to casting. Take Hollywood for example. Shanda and Willie were reportedly let go in mid Mar. due to tight budget cuts. But that may not be the whole story. Fans are buzzing that co-star Alexis Skyy had some influence in their boot, as she is said to have replaced the couple on the show. We might be saying hello to a brand new cast!

