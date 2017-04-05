Courtesy of Ellentube

Demi Lovato gushed about her romance with Guilherme Vasconcelos during her Apr. 5 interview with Ellen DeGeneres. The music star opened up about why she’s ‘very happy’ with her life right now in a video that you have to see!

Demi Lovato could not stop smiling while talking about her boyfriend Guilherme Vasconcelos, 30. The 24 year-old music star chatted on Ellen DeGeneres‘ show, which aired on Apr. 5 about their adorable romance and her fifth anniversary of sobriety. “Isn’t he cute?” Demi asked the audience when Ellen showed everyone a heartwarming picture of the couple.

Ellen was all annoyed with Demi for “playing coy” about her relationship with Guilherme when she was last on the show. Ellen then showed what he later posted an adorable Instagram with Demi and his caption, “I love you.” Demi was super sweet about it and could not stop giggling. “Did he? What are you talking about?” she joked, “isn’t he cute?” She even admitted her was “very happy” with her new beau.

Demi said she had a lot of things to be happy about including her boyfriend and new puppy Cinderella. She also just celebrated her fifth year of sobriety on Mar. 16. “It means so much to me because I feel like the day that I got sober was the day that I started living” she said. “I like to call myself five years-old.” Demi explained that she decided “to be open” about being sober “because it helps others.” She said, “I’ve had several people come up to me and say, ‘hey, my dad got sober because you did,’ or ‘I got sober because you did’ and it’s just so meaningful and impactful to me that I wouldn’t change it for the world.”

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Demi and Guiherme? Sound off in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.