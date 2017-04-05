REX/Shutterstock

Sorry ‘Flip Or Flop’ fans, it sounds like Christina El Moussa is ready to close that chapter for good. The blonde bombshell is reportedly desperate to cut ex-hubby Tarek out of her life and start her own solo TV show. Here’s the latest on their relationship!

With Flip Or Flop coming to a close, Christina El Moussa, 33, is thinking of creating her own solo spin-off show. The reality star is not only eager to keep the wheels on her television career rolling, but to cut ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, 35, out of her life completely, according to an OK! report from Apr. 5. “She’d like nothing more than to cut loose from Tarek, and she’s had a lot of interest from execs,” a source told the publication. “She’s got a huge fan base — men like her because she’s nice to look at, and women like her because she’s a working mom.”

So, what does this mean for Flip Or Flop? Well, after six unforgettable seasons, the house-flipping couple have mutually decided that season 7 will be their last. Filming a TV show in close quarters while dealing with a messy divorce has become too complicated and frustrating for Tarek and Christina, according to OK!. As a result, season 7 will be only include five episodes, making it their shortest run ever. The hit show has been battling non-stop cancellation rumors ever since the couple announced their divorce in Dec. so maybe we should have seen this coming.

With the mother-of-two planning ahead, fans can begin to speculate what her next project will be about. Maybe she’ll stick to the real estate market, or maybe focus on motherhood. OR, imagine if it was a dating show! Whatever the outcome, Tarek isn’t exactly thrilled about the idea of Christina going solo. “He’s not the most confident guy,” the source continues. “It’s understandable that he’d be threatened by the idea of Christina going off on her own.” It’s the end of an era!

HollywoodLifers, would you be interested in watching Christina’s solo show? Comment below.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.