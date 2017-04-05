Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Gnarly Bruise From ‘Lip Sync Battle’ Set — See Shocking Pic

REX/Shutterstock/Courtesy of Twitter

Chrissy Teigen showed off her insane bruise from filming ‘Lip Sync Battle’ on Apr. 5 in a crazy tweet and you just have to see what she said she was doing when it happened!

Chrissy Teigen, 31, proved she took one for the team when she showed off her serious bruise from the set of Lip Sync Battle on Apr. 5. “I now do stunts #lipsyncbattlescar #iflew,” she joked in a tweet with a picture of a ghastly bruise on her inner thigh that was a deep, painful looking purple color. Yikes! If Chrissy “flew” it sounded like she went through the air before she crashed into something. Whatever Chrissy did while filming, it totally looked like it hurt. Guess we’ll have to tune in when the episode airs to see what insane stunt landed her that battle scar.

Despite the apparent dangers on set of Lip Sync Battle, Chrissy had fun on Mar.24 when she got to bring her dog Pippa. It was good the adorable pooch was there because Chrissy was reportedly a little shaken after hearing her husband John Legend, 38, had been robbed of $31k worth of belongings at John F. Kennedy airport in New York on Mar. 24. “Chrissy is working on Lip Sync Battle and away from John and she is super jet lagged, so she is a bit stressed,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com.

“And when she heard about John getting robbed, she heard it before he was able to get a hold of her, so she had a minor freakout,” the insider told us. Thankfully, John finally got to talk to Chrissy and that made her feel a lot better. “But once she got to speak with him, everything was smoothed out and she is totally OK now,” the insider said. “She was scared but is really glad he wasn’t hurt. She was and has been comforted by their dog Pippa all day to get over her initial scare.”

