Chris Brown Inviting Tyga To Join His Tour To Meet Sexy Women During Kylie Jenner Split

Courtesy of Twitter

Tyga is in a heartbreak coma and his buddy Chris Brown knows just the remedy! A source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that he’s extended an invite for T-Raww to join his ‘Party Tour’ to let loose and meet some sexy girls!

Tyga, 27, has been a little down in the dumps since he and longtime girlfriend Kylie Jenner, 19, allegedly split up again. His pal Chris Brown, 27, hates to see his buddy so torn up, so he’s made him an offer he can’t refuse that’s full of booze, parties, and tons of sexy women!

“Don’t get it twisted, Chris loves Kylie and her family but Tyga, that’s his boy and he’ll always have his back,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Chris doesn’t want him sitting at home crying over Kylie and has invited him to come kick it and even do some performances on The Party Tour.”

Of course, he expects him to do more than spit a few bars. “Chris wants T to have some fun, party a bit, and introduce him to some of the beautiful women he’s met while touring,” explained the source. “Breezy thinks that the tour life, especially the women, will help Tyga clear his mind while he and Kylie are on the outs.”

“Breezy will tell you firsthand, he’s not the best when it comes to relationships. But he does know how to have a good time and how to be happy. He thinks Tyga could benefit greatly for coming on the tour for a few weeks.” We can definitely agree that maybe Chris isn’t the best person for Tyga to take relationship advice from, especially since he wants to win Kylie back.

This isn’t the first time Chris has helped ease a broken heart caused by a Kardashian girl. He’s famously been spotted partying with Scott Disick during his many breaks from Kourtney Kardashian, and it certainly didn’t help him get her back! We’ll just have to wait and see if Tyga takes him up on the offer.

