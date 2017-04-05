Chelsea Handler Disses Trump: You’re A ‘F***ing A**hole’ If You Don’t Stand Up To Him

Image Courtesy of Comedy Central

Wow! Chelsea Handler has always been one to speak her mind and boy did she unload about Donald Trump when she stopped by ‘The Daily Show’ Apr. 4. See why she’s calling people who are ignoring his ‘assassination’ of human rights ‘f***ing assholes.’

Sigh. Boy do we miss the days when Chelsea Handler had a nightly talk show, because she would be going nuts over Donald Trump‘s presidency right now. She appeared on The Daily Show to talk up her upcoming Netflix show Chelsea and finally got the chance to speak out after being away from our TV set for months. The 42-year-old said she hasn’t been shy about sharing her disgust for Trump as “this is such and assassination about human rights and civil rights.” She added, “I want to be the person who sticks up for minorities, LGBT and Muslims and Mexicans.” Then she really let loose.

“If you have a platform like you and I do,” she told host Trevor Noah, “it’s so irresponsible if you don’t stick up for people and if you want to be a person who’s posting a selfie the day after Donald Trump gets elected then you’re a f***ing asshole.” Whew! Never one to hold back anything, she emphasized that she’s fortunate enough to have a platform in which to speak from. “Who knows how long I’ll have a TV show? And I don’t really give a f***, I have so much money I don’t need a TV show. I just think it’s important.”

Chelsea took a not so subtle swipe at First Daughter Ivanka Trump, 35, saying that she wasn’t afraid to alienate people in certain sections of the country because she didn’t have a clothing line to worry about. When Trevor joked that he wouldn’t probe any further cause he didn’t want to get into any trouble, she sassed back, “Well you’re not even from this country so you don’t know what I’m talking about.”

The host reminded Chelsea of when she got into a Twitter war with Donald Trump Jr. after he announced his wife was pregnant Mar. 20. “Just what we need. Another person with those jeans. Let’s hope for a girl,” she tweeted out and Donnie Jr. spell-shamed her about how it should have been “genes.” She said she could care less about it because “I’m stoned a lot,” and that, “What’s you’re excuse, you can’t spell anything on a regular day.” Ouch!

HollywoodLifers, do you agree with Chelsea’s sentiments about Trump? Or are you glad he’s the president?

