The woman acquitted of killing her 2-year-old daughter back in 2008 may actually get a happy ending! In fact, a new report claims Casey Anthony is pregnant with a 2nd child and she’s hoping it’s another girl! Even crazier, she’s also reportedly getting married later this year — talk about a twisted fairytale!

Casey Anthony, 31, aka “the most hated woman in America” is apparently pregnant, according to InTouch magazine! And while most people believe she killed her two-year-old daughter Caylee Anthony back in 2008 — despite her 2011 acquittal — Casey is reportedly thrilled about being given a “second chance” at motherhood, and she could not care less what the world thinks of her!

“Casey is pregnant,” an alleged friend of Casey’s told the publication. adding that she’s “still in her first trimester.” “Casey feels like this is her second chance.” Casey has hinted about wanting to become a mom again recently, even telling the Associated Press in her first interview since her acquittal that she’d be “blessed” to have another child. But even so, if Casey truly is expecting, it would be shocking news to say the least.

“Casey knows there will be an onslaught of attention and pubic outcry once people find out that’s pregnant,” the mag’s insider dished. “But she doesn’t care.” That’s not all that’s happening in Casey’s new private life though. The brunette is apparently also engaged — and she and her alleged baby daddy are planning on tying the knot later this year! “She has been seeing the guy for about five months,” the source said. “He’s just an ordinary good-looking guy who happened to fall in love with her.”

The source continued, “He has a normal job in construction business and wants the same things in life as Casey. Her friends think he’s good for her and will be a good dad.” But seeing Casey happy is likely the last thing the public wants. “The thought of Casey having another child and living a happy life enrages many Americans,” the insider added. “She’s been marked by some as the brutal killer of her own daughter. Someone like her doesn’t deserve a do-over.”

Even creepier, Casey apparently is hoping for another baby girl! “It’s still too early to find out the gender, but Casey really wants as daughter,” the insider said. “Despite what happened to Caylee, Casey thinks she’s better equipped to raise a girl because she understands them better.”

