Carrie Underwood & Mike Fisher On The Rocks? — She’s Desperate To ‘Make It All Work’

Could another Hollywood marriage be crumbling right before our eyes? As Carrie Underwood and hubby Mike Fisher struggle to find calm seas, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned that she’s desperate to ‘make it all work’ out. Here’s the latest on their romance!

The last thing Hollywood needs is another heartbreaking divorce. Fortunately for us, Carrie Underwood, 34, and Mike Fisher, 36, are far from throwing in the towel despite going through a bit of a rough patch. “Their conflicting schedules have really been difficult for their relationship, but at the same time, it helps keep him off her mind,” an insider close to the married couple tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “It’s a bit of a Catch-22 but she really wants their relationship to survive.”

Prior to Apr. 5, difficulties in the country singer’s marriage have hardly been mentioned. But a new report claims that things are bad between them — and have been for awhile! “Between their careers, Carrie and Mike are so busy that they’re barely together — and unfortunately, their problems run much deeper than that,” a different source explained to Star, noting that the hockey player has simply stopped trying and doesn’t seem to make Carrie his priority. “He’s not putting forth the effort to make her happy and feel secure.”

Nonetheless, the “Jesus Take The Wheel” songwriter is determined to make it work. “She just did a cruise performance where she wished Mike was there and be a part of it,” our insider continues. News of their rocky romance definitely comes as a shock to fans all over the world, but considering the fact that we haven’t seen the lovebirds out in public in awhile, there’s a chance things aren’t going so well behind closed doors. Still, all of us are hoping that Carrie and Mike can put their differences aside eventually and live happily ever after!

