Carrie Underwood & Mike Fisher’s Marriage In Peril? They’re Leading Separate Lives

Are we on the verge of another Hollywood divorce? Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher reportedly ‘can’t seem to connect’ anymore, according to a new report, April 5. Carrie’s allegedly concerned about Mike’s ‘wandering eye,’ and things are ‘bad’ right now. Get the shocking details.

Say it ain’t so! Carrie Underwood, 34, and Mike Fisher‘s, 36, marriage is reportedly on the rocks, according to Star magazine’s April 17 issue, and there’s apparently multiple reasons behind their alleged relationship woes. “Between their careers, Carrie and Mike are so busy that they’re barely together — and unfortunately, their problems run much deeper than that,” a source told the mag. Oh no..

First, Mike’s alleged lack of effort. — “I believe Carrie feels Mike doesn’t see their relationship as a priority, and that he’s not putting forth the effort to make her happy and feel secure,” the source said. “They’re in a very vulnerable place, and their friends are worried they’ve drifted so far apart that they may not be able to find their way back together again.” Omg.

Carrie and Mike are living separate lives? — That’s what the source said. And, while we have not heard any rumblings of marriage troubles, we have to admit that the couple hasn’t been seen together in quite some time. The pair were photographed on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico in August 2016, but that’s the last we’ve seen of them. Mike was MIA, that we knew of, during the Academy of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017, where Carrie was a star performer.

The pair just don’t see eye to eye anymore? — “Unfortunately, they just can’t seem to connect, and Carrie’s devastated.” The source said that their opposite schedules — with her music and Mike’s hockey games — have her feeling like a “lonely and abandoned widow.”

Is Mike shopping around? — Carrie “has to worry about his wandering eye with sports groupies,” the source said, after claiming that Mike goes out late at night with his hockey buddies after home games. What?!

More kids are a reported issue — Carrie’s alleged reluctancy to expand their family has put pressure on her marriage with Mike, as reported by the mag. Right now, Carrie is allegedly “struggling,” and her inner circle apparently isn’t making it any easier. “Carrie’s friends are encouraging her to explore her options, but her mom Carole, is urging her to try to fix her marriage.” Ugh.

But, there’s hope. — Although Carrie and Mike’s marriage is reportedly on the rocks, the mag claimed that she will not leave him. “Carrie’s a devout Christian who takes her vows very seriously, and I would have to think any suspicions about Mike would eat her up inside,” the source said. “But, leaving him is almost unimaginable because of her beliefs in the sanctity of marriage.” Wow.

The mag claimed that Carrie and Mike’s martial problems date as far back as 2013. When Carrie took on the lead role of Maria von Trapp in The Sound of Music Live, the job reportedly “consumed,” her, leaving no time for Mike. A source told the mag that, that was the start of their martial issues. “In the end, I heard that Carrie even admitted to her closest friends that doing the show had actually damaged her marriage.” This is so shocking.

This is A LOT to take in. While Carrie and Mike’s marriage has been plagued by split rumors, HollywoodLife.com has heard nothing of the sort. And, the pair have yet to speak out about their alleged martial issues. Although nothing has been confirmed, we’re hoping that Carrie and Mike’s relationship is doing just fine!

