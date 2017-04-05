Bella Hadid Bares Butt In Tiny Thong Bikini While ‘Recharging’ In Mexico — Sexy Pics

Courtesy of Instagram

Selena Gomez better hope The Weeknd doesn’t see these pics! Bella Hadid just got back from living it up in Mexico, where she was photographed with her bare butt on full display in a bikini. Check out the sexy shots here!

Bella Hadid, 20, spent the weekend in Mexico with her friends, and on April 3, she was photographed looking totally relaxed while sipping mimosas poolside. Wearing a white thong bikini, the supermodel revealed her fabulous figure, and left little to the imagination with the barely-there bottoms. SEE PICS OF BELLA IN MEXICO HERE.

It was only a brief trip to Cabo for Bella, but it definitely appears to have helped her “reflect and recharge,” as she uploaded a sizzling photo of herself sprawled on the beach with that exact caption. Bella has been incredibly busy in 2017 so far, with tons of photo shoots and more than a month of Fashion Weeks around the world in February and March.

Hopefully, this hectic schedule has helped the 20-year-old keep her mind off her ex, The Weeknd’s, new romance with Selena Gomez, 24. The pair’s relationship has really been heating up lately, and it can’t be easy for Bella to constantly see the PDA pics of them looking so happy together.

Bella herself isn’t rushing to move on to a new romance, though. “I’m just really focusing on myself and my work and being the best that I can be,” she recently told Porter magazine. “I’m not really worried about what guys think about me. I’m just trying to be a woman!” Amen, girl! As HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY reported, guys have been flocking to Bella since she became single last fall, but she’s been turning them down since she’s “not ready” to date just yet.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Bella’s bikini shots?!

