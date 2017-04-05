Would You Wear Double Denim Like Bella Hadid? How You Can Try The ’90s Trend

FameFlynet

Bella Hadid just proved that double denim is possible & we’re obsessed with her outfit. She rocked a full jean look & topped it off with a sheer bodysuit. What do you think of her look, would you try the ’90s trend?

Bella Hadid, 20, just rocked a Canadian tuxedo and made it look sexy. She stepped out in NYC on April 4th when she opted to wear a double denim look. While denim on denim is one of the hardest looks to pull off, Bella did it perfectly, and you can too. She paired her outfit with a sexy sheer black bodysuit that showed off her lace bra and made the whole outfit sexier. If you want to try the trend, don’t be scared, we have tips on how you can pull it off yourself.

If you want to try the trend out for yourself, here are some fun and easy tips on how you can style them on your own:

1. Add a pop of color with accessories.

Bella added a pop of color to her look with a pair of bright red slip-on heels and a red leather purse. You can add a pop to your look with a fun pair of heels, wedges, or sandals, and a matching purse. If your accessories don’t match, the outfit could get a bit too messy.

2. Add a sheer bodysuit with high-waisted jeans.

Since denim on denim is not the sexiest look in the world, adding a sheer bodysuit underneath instantly turns it from day to night and makes it sexy. Pair your one-piece with a pair of high-waisted jeans so you don’t show too much skin.

3. Play with different shades of denim in the beginning.

If you’re just trying the denim on denim trend for the first time, start out with pairing different shades of denim. For example, try pairing white jeans with a light was or dark was denim jacket. Once you nailed that down, you can move on to a full Canadian tuxedo.

Don’t be scared to try out this cool ’90s trend, it’s a fun twist on a classic look and the ’90s are officially back! What do you guys think of the trend — will you try it?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.