Amy Schumer Says Natural Deodorants Don’t Work For Her — ‘I Smell Like A Foot’

Courtesy of InStyle

There is a lot of chatter around natural and organic deodorants, but they don’t always live up to the hype. In fact, Amy Schumer just admitted they aren’t for her — see what drugstore brand she uses below!

Amy Schumer spilled her hysterical beauty secrets for the May issue of InStyle (her absolute beauty must have? Toilet paper!) and we are loving the entire interview.

“My regimen is I wake up, usually around 8:30, brush my teeth, and splash water on my face. Then I put Kiehl’s eye-something under my eyes, and I blot La Mer so it looks like sunblock. Then I put on deodorant if I remember, which today I did not.”

She continues: “I use Secret. I tried the natural ones, but my body was just like, “Stop all that. Just die early and don’t smell like a foot.”

On the topic of plastic surgery, she says: “I’m pretty sure I’ll never get any sort of surgery, but no proclamations. Also, I cannot imagine a moment when I will need filler for my face, as if it needs to be filled. [Laughs] Can we unfill this? Let’s get an emptier.”

She says she is now into facials — she’s gotten three. “It’s a new thing, but I like getting facials now at Georgia Louise, and she gives a good massage too. If we’re talking massages or whatever, I’ll do it all day — throw me into some sort of sketchy bathhouse.”

As far as working out, she loves SoulCycle: “I love wellness. For exercise, I’ll text [actress] Rachel Feinstein and ask her if she wants to go to a Soul­Cycle class. We ride very slowly in the back, but they don’t make us feel bad about that. Afterward, we celebrate the workout with a very long lunch and coffee. We’re like elderly women on the Upper West Side. And then I love to go for a long walk, maybe around the Central Park reservoir.”

HollywoodLifers, are you obsessed with Amy Schumer and her beauty routine like we are?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.