Wentworth Miller: 5 Things To Know About The Hunky ‘Prison Break’ Star

OMG! We can hardly believe it, but ‘Prison Break’ finally returns on April 4, and just in case you’re unfamiliar with the FOX series, we’ve put together a list of 5 things you need to know about one of the hunky leads — Wentworth Miller! Keep reading for all the juicy info!

Wentworth Miller, 44, starred on Prison Break during its initial run between 2005 and 2009, and now he’s returning for the sequel series, set to premiere on FOX on April 4 at 9 pm ET. But before you dive into the new episodes, take a look at some fascinating facts about Wentworth below!

1. Wentworth Miller once starred in an episode of Buffy the Vampire Slayer. In fact, a snippet of his appearance in the Season 2 episode, “Go Fish,” was used in the montage of images in the opening credits for the third season of the show.

2. He is allergic to both cats and dogs, as well as certain foods, according to his IMDB page.

3. The site also states his tattoos for Prison Break are a 4 hour make-up process. That’s rough stuff!

4. Wentworth Miller is an out and proud gay man. In 2013, he refused an invitation to a film festival in Russia because of the country’s laws banning homosexual “propaganda,” and in the process of doing so, he outed himself. Wentworth sent a letter to the organizers of the festival stating, “as a gay man, I must decline.” The actor added, “I cannot in good conscience participate in a celebratory occasion hosted by a country where people like myself are being systematically denied their basic right to live and love openly.”

5. In 2007, he was one of People Magazine’s 100 Most Beautiful People in the World. Are you surprised? We’re not.

