Roma Vs. Lazio Live Stream: Watch The Coppa Italia Semi-final Online

Rex/Shutterstock

After Lazio took the lead in the first leg of the Coppa Italia semis, Roma has their back against the wall going into their April 4 match. The Wolves better bring it when the game kicks off at 2:45 PM ET or they’re going home! Don’t miss a single second of this match.

While emotions always run high for every soccer game, it’s always far more personal when there’s a trophy on the line. For Roma supporters, they may see the Coppa Italia slip through their team’s fingers with this match. I Giallorossi hos their rivals, Lazio, in the second leg of the semifinals and they better channel their inner Lionel Messi to pull off this epic comeback.

When these two teams met in the first leg on March 1, Lazio walked away with a 2-0 victory. In order for Roma to advance to the Coppa Italia finals, they need to keep a clean sheet against their inter-city rivals, all while racking up 3 or more goals. It’s possible (just ask Barcelona, who pulled off the 6-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain) but the odds are against Roma.

The real winner of this round of the Coppa Italia will be the fans, as they were treated to a double dose of the Derby della Capitalle, or The Rome Derby. Some derbys like Manchester United versus Manchester City and Liverpool versus Everton split cities and families apart and the Derby Capitolino is no different. Roma and Lazio not only share the same home city of Rome, but the two share the same stadium. Much like the New York Giants and New York Jets, Roma and Lazio compete in the Stado Olmpico.

No matter who advances, their likely opponent will be the defending champion: Juventus. Juve racked up an impressive showing in the opening leg of the semis, thrashing Napoli 3-1. With the second leg taking place in Napoli’s home ground of Stadio San Paolo, the Partenopei could sent the champs packing. With that 1 point they scored on Juve’s home ground, Napoli needs to pick up 2 points while keeping Juve from scoring. The weight of that away goal should advance Napoli on aggregate, but keeping Juventus from scoring is easier said than done.

Who do you want to wint he Copa Italia, HollywoodLifers?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.