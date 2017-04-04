Manchester United Vs. Everton Live Stream: Watch The Premier League Online

Rex/Shutterstock

After a disappointing draw against West Brom, Manchester United looks to get back to its winning ways when they face Everton on April 4. Get ready for some incredible action when this game kicks off at 3:00 PM ET. Don’t miss it!

With the 2016-17 Premier League season winding down, it’s not likely that Manchester United will take the silverware. They can hope for a top four finish, as they chase down their rivals Manchester City. If the Red Devils want to rack up three more points, they need to put away Everton.

That may be easier said than done. Though the Blues fell to Liverpool in the Merseyside Derby, they’ve been on a hot streak. Could Man U be headed for a heartbreak? Or will Everton suffer a second consecutive loss? Fans will have to see when Everton rolls into Old Trafford to meet Man U on their home turf.

Manchester United might have the edge on this game, as both Ander Herrera, 27, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 35, are back from serving suspensions. Zlatan finished upo the three-game ban he got for allegedly throwing a nasty elbow to the face of Bournemouth’s Tyrone Mings, 24. Ander was slapped with a two game ban after getting two fouls on Eden Hazard, 26, between Man U’s March 13 game against Chelsea. These two powerhouses might help the Red Devils get that top fourth finish.

“Until it’s mathematically impossible, we keep trying and, because this week is a week without the Europa League,” Manchester United’s manager, Jose Mourinho, told the BBC. “Ee have nothing to think about Europe so this week is easy from the focus point of view.”

Jose’s focus has produced results, as the team has gone 19 games without a defeat, the longest unbeaten streak since a 29-match spell that ran from April 2010 to Feb. 2011. However, United hasn’t really racked up the wins while at home, as they’ve played to eight draws at Old Trafford, the first time since their 1980-81 season. They’ve been held to a 0-0 draw seven times since the start of last season. If they want to climb up the table, they better do what they can to make sure the ball finds the back of the net.

