‘The Voice’ Recap: 2 Young Singers Blow The Coaches Away As Knockouts Heat Up

Image Courtesy of NBC

The Knockout Round is well underway on season 12 of ‘The Voice,’ and the coaches continue to be blown away by their artists on the April 4 episode. Catch up with everything that went down in our recap here!

The first Knockout of the night is between Alicia Keys’ artists Anatalia Villaranda and Dawson Coyle, the latter of which she stole in the Battle Rounds. The high schoolers choose to sing “Two Black Cadillacs” by Carrie Underwood and “Demons” by Imagine Dragons, respectively. They both put on powerful performances, but in the end, Alicia decides to keep Anatalia on her team.

Up next, Enid Ortiz and TSoul from Blake Shelton’s team prepare performances of Adele’s “When We Were Young” and Otis Redding’s “These Arms Are Mine.” The songs are tough ones to sing, but fall right in the respective singer’s wheelhouses, and they both totally nail it onstage. Blake can only choose one though, and he opts to keep TSoul for the Live Shows.

The final Knockout of the night is between Team Gwen Stefani’s Aaliyah Rose and Brennley Brown. Aaliyah decides to sing a song by her idol, Meghan Trainor, called “Like I’m Gonna Lose You,” while Brennley, who Gwen stole from her boyfriend, Blake, in the Battles, performs “Up To The Mountain” by Patty Griffin. Aaliyah definitely killed her performance, but it’s no secret that Brennley owned the night, and no surprise when Gwen keeps the 15-year-old on her team.

It’s not the end of the road for Aaliyah, though. After she says a tearful thank you to her coach, she’s shocked by a last-minute button push from Blake, who adds her to his team with the Steal.

Here’s where the teams stand so far (Stolen artists denoted in Italics):

Adam: Hanna Eyre, Josh West, Lilli Passero

Blake: Casi Joy, TSoul, Aaliyah Rose

Gwen: Quizz Swanigan, Hunter Plake, Brennley Brown

Alicia: Chris Blue, Ashley Levin, Anatalia Villaranda

HollywoodLifers, who is your favorite contestant of the night so far?!

