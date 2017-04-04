Suge Knight Reveals Two People He Alleges Murdered Tupac In Explosive Affidavit

REX/Shutterstock

Suge Knight claims, via a shocking attorney-signed affidavit, that his ex-wife Sharitha and former Death Row Records security chief Reggie Wright Jr. were allegedly the people who killed Tupac Shakur. So why did Suge wait until now to reveal their identities?

Marion “Suge” Knight, 51, has claimed his ex-wife Sharitha and Reggie Wright Jr. fatally shot Tupac Shakur in September 1996, according to an April 4 report from Daily Mail. On top of that, he’s insisting that he was the real target of the legendary shooting. Whoa!

“Knight has known for many years that Reggie Wright Jr. and his ex-wife Sharitha were behind the murder of Tupac and attempted murder of Knight,” Suge’s attorney Thaddeus Culpepper allegedly wrote in a signed affidavit that has been seen by the outlet. During that famous drive by, Tupac was hit four times — once in the leg and arm, and twice in the chest. He died six days after the incident, on Sept. 13, 1996.

Apparently, Suge is speaking up because a documentary called Tupac Assassination: Battle for Compton, (“which portrays Knight [as] the intended target and Shakur as collateral damage”) has finally been released. “When our book came out and we were working on the movie, we gave the salient points of the book (Tupac: 187 The Red Knight) to Thaddeus Culpepper, who read them to Suge Knight,” co-director Richard Bond tells Daily Mail. Suge hired investigators to fact-check the movie’s allegations. He then told his attorney “that the theories in the movie were true,” a source shares with the site, meaning that he is claiming he was the real target of the drive-by.

In short, Suge, who is currently in prison as he awaits a separate murder trial, believes that his ex and Reggie Wright Jr. plotted Tupac’s death together, according to the affidavit. Pretty serious.

HollywoodLife.com has reached out for comment.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Suge’s claims?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.