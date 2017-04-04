Mel B Alleges Ex Punched Her For ‘Flirting’ With Usher: Shocking Court Docs

REX/Shutterstock

Mel B reportedly got a restraining order against her estranged husband, Stephen Belafonte, where she alleged that he physically beat her. One of her terrifying claims revealed that Stephen accused her of sleeping with Usher. As a result, he reportedly punched her in the face. Scary details..

On April 4, Mel B, 41, made terrifying claims against her ex-husband, film producer, Stephen Belafonte, 41, for allegedly abusing her, forcing her into sex, and cheating on her throughout their 10-year marriage. All of the shocking claims are detailed in her alleged restraining order against Stephen, obtained by TMZ.

One of those claims in particular, brings singer, Usher, 38, into the mix. Mel claimed that Stephen reportedly got jealous that she was getting too friendly with Usher in July 2012, when they worked on the X-Factor together. Mel was reportedly set to tape a segment with Usher, when her ex allegedly went into a jealous rage and reportedly punched her in the face with a closed fist, splitting her lip.

When Mel reportedly asked Stephen how she was supposed to work on television with her alleged injury, that’s when he apparently said that she should have thought about that before she chose to “flirt with and f–k Usher,” according to the horrifying court docs.

My baby boo @stephenthinks11 we have been through everything that would normally tear couples apart and we have come out on the other side stronger,you loved me before I even new how to really love myself,you are my world honey and let's not forget you are abit of a dickhead too xxxx #tenyearsmarried #fightfortheineyoulove #theysaiditwouldntlast #bitcheswishtheyhadthis #nowtalkaboutme A post shared by Mel B (@officialmelb) on Feb 6, 2017 at 3:55pm PST

The legal papers detail more frightening instances where Stephen was allegedly physically and verbally abusive. In one Nov. 2007 instance — five months after their wedding — she claimed that he “placed both of his hands around her neck, began choking her and slammed her down onto the hardwood floor.” Omg.

On April 3, a judge reportedly ordered Stephen to leave the former couple’s Hollywood Hills home. When he went to pack up his things, TMZ claimed that he told their reporters that the allegations were not true.

This isn’t the first time Mel B and Stephen have been questioned about the behind-the-scenes happenings in their relationship. Back in 2014, fans questioned if there was something strange going on in their marriage after Mel was abruptly hospitalized for stomach pains. That wouldn’t have been strange; but then, she showed up to the X-Factor finale covered in bruises. Right after fans suspected that abuse could have played a role in Mel’s appearance, Stephen took to Twitter to call the allegations that he had hit his wife, “disgusting.”

Mel B and Stephen married in 2007, after only five months of dating. They share one child together, a daughter, Madison Brown Belfonte, 5. In their divorce docs, obtained by PEOPLE, Mel reportedly listed their date of separation as Dec. 28, 2016, and allegedly asked for joint and physical custody of their daughter. Mel also reportedly requested “to terminate the court’s ability to award spousal support.”

Despite reportedly filing for divorce from Stephen in Dec. 2016, Mel took to Instagram in Feb. 2017, to express her love for him, which really threw fans for a loop. You can see the photo, above.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Mel B’s claims?

