Selena Gomez So In Love With The Weeknd — She Has ‘Marriage & Kids’ On The Brain

It’s only been a few months of dating, but Selena Gomez already sees a future with The Weeknd that includes marriage and kids, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned!

“This is the first time a potential marriage and children has been a thought as something serious in Selena [Gomez]’s mind,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She would fully consider and expects The Weeknd [Abel] to be her man for the rest of her life.”

Selena and The Weeknd just went public with their romance in January, but it’s clear they’ve gotten serious fast. She’s already visited him on tour twice, once in Europe, and then again at the end of March in South America. During that trip, she was photographed beaming while watching him perform in Brazil, and she looked happier than we’ve seen her in years while they were out and about in Argentina later in the week.

The 27-year-old wrapped up the South America leg of his tour on April 2, but it doesn’t appear the two have reunited just yet. She joined him in his hometown, Toronto, in March, so maybe this time he’ll pay her a visit in Texas or L.A.?! After all, he doesn’t have to be back on the road again until the end of April! As HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY reported, the lovebirds have plans for a ‘romantic’ Easter together later this month, but we have a feeling they’ll reunite before then.

2016 was a tough year for Selena, as she struggled with Lupus and was forced to cut her tour short after suffering from anxiety and depression as a result of the medication. She then spent 90 days in a Tennessee treatment center before resurfacing at the American Music Awards in November. Meanwhile, The Weeknd split from Bella Hadid, 20, in the fall, just a few months before he and Selena got together.

