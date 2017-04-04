Did Selena Gomez Inspire Hillary Scott’s ACM Awards Dress?

REX/Shutterstock

Hillary Scott’s ACM dress gave us a serious case of deejay — and that’s because it wasn’t the first time we saw the pretty, printed frock! One dress, two ways — but who do you think wore it better?

Hillary Scott, 31, looked fabulous when she stepped out in a pretty, printed cutout dress at the Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on April 2, where she sported a $2,990 Proenza Schouler ensemble on the red carpet — and when we saw her glam get-up it instantly reminded us of a recent Selena Gomez look!

Sels, 34, stepped out in NYC where she looked like she came right off the runway in an amazing black-and-white version of the very same frock on Feb. 8 as she promoted her new Netflix series, 13 Reasons Why. In fact, she was on a stellar style roll and even showed off three looks in one day! Selena’s dress featured cap sleeves and she complimented the get-up with a pair of black ankle-strap sandals as she added to the edgy vibe by wearing her short hair parted in the middle, sleek and straight. She looked edgy and chic and exuded confidence in the silhouette.

Hillary opted for a purple version and wore her hair down in waves and made the color pop with a pair of green ankle-strap sandals, matching them to her green earrings. A smoky eye polished off the country crooner’s look. While Selena’s version showed off her arms, Hillary’s featured long sleeves.

I love the way both Hillary and Selena put their own twist on the cutout dress, proving that it’s a versatile option — and I’m sure they won’t be the only stylish stars to sport the style. While they both made the look their own, who do you think wore the dress better? VOTE and check out all our fave looks from the Academy of Country Music Awards.

