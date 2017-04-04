’13 Reasons Why’ Season 2: Selena Gomez Spills What She Knows About More Episodes

Everyone is wondering if there’s going to be a ’13 Reasons Why’ season 2. Selena Gomez, one of the show’s producers, gives us an update about expanding author Jay Asher’s characters and story with a new season. Give the people what they want, Selena!

“We don’t know what is going to go beyond it, but we know there are so many stories that lie beneath each character,” Selena Gomez, 24, told The Hollywood Reporter. “That’s why it became a series in the first place. So we’ll see.”

The show was almost entirely faithful to Jay Asher’s 2007 best-selling novel, but the final episode left things open-ended. With Alex (Miles Heizer) in critical condition after a gunshot wound to the head and Tyler (Devin Druid) preparing for what looks like a school shooting, fans of the show are desperate for answers.

“There’s definitely more story to tell. It would be cool to continue the dialogue of this story,” Katherine Langford, who plays Hannah Baker, said. “There are so many cliffhangers at the end of the season. At the end of the season, I had to sit back. I didn’t think about what happens next. It’s more of this feeling like, ‘Oh my God, that’s the story that needed to be told.'”

Author Jay Asher, 41, also gave his blessing. “If they want to continue it, I definitely trust where they would take it,” he told Bustle.

HollywoodLife.com talked EXCLUSIVELY with Devin about the possibility of a season 2, and he’s totally on board with it. “I think there are some questions we could still answer,” he told HL. “I’d love to come back. I love this character. I love this story. I think it’s very important. And I think the questions that we have left, I think the answers that we could provide for those could also help the stigma of mental illness even more than we already have.”

The first season of 13 Reasons Why did a fantastic job of showing the devastating effects of bullying and was brutally honest in telling the story of teen suicide. There are so many more important stories to tell with these characters. Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford) is not the only victim. Now, let’s continue to tackle these tough issues with a second season.

HollywoodLifers, do you think 13 Reasons Why should get a season 2? Let us know!