RiceGum Drops Diss Track After The Gabbie Show Assault Claims: Watch ‘I Didn’t Hit Her’

RiceGum is not backing down! The controversial YouTuber released a flashy new video on April 4 for his diss track against The Gabbie Show — who accused him of assaulting her one week earlier! Watch the vicious video, right here.

The RiceGum, 20, and The Gabbie Show, 26, drama continues! One week after Gabbie Hanna revealed that her peer had allegedly hit her and smashed her phone at a party, he continues to deny the claims. And this time, it’s in the form of a diss track.

Yes, seriously. The song itself called “I Didn’t Hit Her” came out two days before, but now it has a flashy video to go along with it. Rice wakes up in bed with two sexy women, flosses his expensive shoes, watches, and glamorous home while insulting Gabbie, calling her a “b*tch,” “liar,” and “big nose.” He even mocks her weight, saying “you look like you took a bite out the Apple logo, I need you to back, back, back, back up just to take a photo.”

In the past, Gabbie mocked RiceGum for using a ghostwriter for his raps. He insisted that he came up with this one all on his own, saying “keep talkin’ bout a ghostwriter, shoutout to my boy Diss God, but this time I had no writers.” He also insinuated that he might sue Gabbie, saying “I just called my lawyer up, and he told me that he gon’ get it solved.” Yikes!

In the video, he jokes about how he “didn’t hit her but I threw her phone like I’m Odell with the spike moves. I remember I was sitting down when she walked up and started kidding round. Said get the phone out my face but she didn’t so I had to knock it out.”

Throughout this whole controversy, Rice has maintained that he did destroy Gabbie’s phone for trying to Snapchat him, but that he didn’t assault her. Gabbie insists that he wrestled the phone out of her hands, leaving scratches on her body and embarrassing her at the party.

