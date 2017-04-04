‘RHOBH’ Season Finale Recap: Eden Sassoon Explodes On Lisa Rinna — ‘F*** Off’

Courtesy of Bravo

Welp, the ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ went out with a bang during the April 4 season finale, when the ladies confronted each other at Lisa Vanderpump’s party. And Eden stormed out after exploding on Lisa Rinna for never having her back. Read our recap below!

The April 4 season finale of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was super dramatic. Not only did Dorit confront Lisa Rinna about Lisa accusing her of having trust issues with her husband, PK, but Eden Sassoon also laid into Rinna for never having her back. Rinna just kept getting attacked, but she kept her cool throughout.

First, Dorit told Kim Richards about her issues with Rinna. And mind you, this all went down at Lisa Vanderpump‘s Diamonds & Rose party. Anyway, bringing Kim into the mix only escalated things between Dorit and Rinna because Kim obviously has bad history with Rinna. So, of course, a conversation was had, and Dorit asked Lisa Rinna why she questioned the level of trust she has with her husband. All the ladies joined in, Rinna got in Dorit’s face, and even PK joined in on the massive argument. It was an utter mess.

Nothing really got resolved between Lisa Rinna and Dorit, but PK had some words with Erika, calling her “inherently cold,” and that’s when Eileen jumped in and told PK to butt out.

Later, Dorit apologized (again) to Erika for ever labeling her as a whore after not wearing underwear earlier in the season. They hugged it out before Erika joined the other ladies at a nearby table.

And when everyone thought the drama was over, Eden said she had a bone to pick with Lisa Rinna.

“You’re never present for me — you’re never there,” Eden told the Melrose Place star. “You just aren’t.” But Rinna shut her down fast, saying, “Are you f***ing kidding me? The minute you went to Vanderpump, my guard went up, sweet thing. Boom. … The minute you did that, you were done.” Of course, Rinna was talking about the time Eden told Vanderpump that Rinna had been questioning Kim’s sobriety.

And that’s when Eden went nuts. “You know what? F*** off! That is rude. I’ve given you so much of my time, my energy, my f***ing heart, you bitch. … It’s not OK for you to treat me the way you do. I’m sick and tired of you walking all over me and using me as your f***ing scapegoat.”

Then, Eden stormed out and left the party. The other girls seemed to be okay with each other, but Lisa definitely has some enemies in Eden and Dorit. The reunion ought to be extra salacious!

