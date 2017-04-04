‘Prison Break’ Recap: Lincoln Finds His Brother Alive — But Michael’s Not The Same

In the ‘Prison Break’ premiere, Lincoln is shocked to learn his brother, Michael, is alive, and he risks his life with help from some old friends to search for him. Unfortunately, Linc REALLY doesn’t like what he finds.

T-Bag, who was thrown back in jail in the season 4 finale, is somehow, miraculously, getting out of prison. He’s given a sealed envelope, and whatever’s inside shocks him enough to pay Lincoln — who’s back to his old ways and on the run from two men he owes money to — a visit. Lincoln’s obviously hesitant to believe anything out of T-Bag’s mouth, but even he can’t look away from what’s inside the envelope: A photo of Linc’s brother, Michael, who, as far anyone knew, died years earlier.

Lincoln flies to Syracuse, New York to show the pic to Michael’s widow, Sara, who is re-married to a man named Jacob and living with him and her and Michael’s son, Mike. Sara chalks the picture up to Photoshop — after all, Michael was terminally ill when he saved her from that prison in The Final Break, so there’s no way he can be alive, right?

Eventually, Linc notices something about the note written at the bottom of the photo: Certain letters are darker than others. The darker letters spell out OGYGIA, a prison in Yemen. To find out once and for all if Michael is dead, Lincoln digs up his brother’s grave. Lo and behold, Michael is not inside, although the suit he wore when they buried him is.

Somebody’s Watching You

Meanwhile, a man and woman are following Linc. He comes face-to-face with the man at a traffic light, and the mystery guy uses a computer to manipulate Lincoln’s vehicle, sending him speeding down a local street with no control of the car. He’s eventually thrown out of the car and careening into a lake. Luckily, he makes it out relatively unharmed and calls Sara at just the right time to detail his encounter — the mystery woman is now approaching her house with a gun. The woman shoots Jacob, but luckily, Sara and Mike are able to hide, and the cops come before she can get to them. Later, we see the mysterious duo watching Lincoln, and their conversation makes it clear that they want him dead with no body left behind.

Now, Lincoln is ready to take matters into his own hands and go find Michael. He pays a visit to C-Note, who has taken up Jihad. Linc hopes this means C-Note can provide information about Yemen, as the country is in the middle of a dangerous civil war. C-Note calls Ogygia, and finds out there’s no prisoner by the name of Michael Scofield there. Something’s fishy, though: When the men look up Michael’s name online, it’s not his photograph that shows up — his entire history has been erased.

Trouble In Yemen

C-Note tries to talk Lincoln out of it, but Linc’s already made up his mind: He’s going to Yemen. Sucre shows up to help, but Linc won’t let him come. However, he does allow C-Note, who has connections to a Mosque in Yemen and speaks Arabic, to join him. The pair are picked up by one of C-Note’s connections when they arrive — or so they thought. We see immediately it’s a set up, as they’re driven to an abandoned garage, where they’re forced to fight off several men trying to kill them. Luckily, a woman who C-Note trusts shows up to rescue them.

In order to visit Michael in Ogygia, Linc must trade in his U.S. passport, which is basically “gold” for people trying to escape the turmoil of Yemen. The problem: Linc himself won’t be able to get out without it…but he doesn’t care. Linc shows the prison guard the photo of Michael he received, and the guard IDs him as “Kaniel Outis,” which happens to be the name sewn into Michael’s burial suit.

What’s Up With Michael?

It turns out Kaniel Outis is a “big time terrorist” who’s working with ISIL to take down the government and is in prison for murder. Linc refuses to believe this could be his brother. The men finally come face-to-face, with Michael revealing two new intricate ‘eye’ tattoos on his palms. Things are not the same, though: He says his name’s not Michael, and that he has no idea who Lincoln is. The episode ends with Lincoln calling after his little brother as Michael walks away.

As for T-Bag he discovers he’s been scheduled for a meeting with Dr. Whitcombe, who has research that allows the brain to manipulate prosthesis (remember, T-bag has a fake hand). Dr. Whitcombe was given a grant to fund the research under one condition: That T-Bag be his first recipient. T-Bag goes through with the procedure, but demands to know who the benefactor is. Unfortunately, the anonymous person only identified themselves as ‘Nobody.’

The premiere certainly set things up for a great season to come. Why is Michael pretending to be Kaniel Outis? Is he really a bad guy? How will Lincoln and C-Note get him out? How will T-Bag get involved with the brothers? And, most importantly, who are these people who want Michael and Lincoln erased from history!?

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of the Prison Break premiere?!