Poot lives! Demi Lovato finally jumped on the meme bandwagon and embraced her ‘twin sister,’ an unflattering pic of herself some goofy fans named ‘Poot Lovato’. Obviously, fans are freaking out that she finally let Poot out into the wild, and celebrated with hilarious memes on Twitter!

It’s okay if you don’t remember Poot Lovato. She was only spotted in the wild once, in 2015, but it sure was one incredible day. But she’s back, baby, and better than ever! It all started when a tumblr user saw a pretty…unique…photo of Demi Lovato, 25, when she had a shaved head. It was taken at a strange angle, and didn’t quite look like her. It was definitely Poot, Demi’s little-known (fake) twin sister, who isn’t let out in the open. Or, so goes the legend:

“Poot Lovato (loh-vah-toh; born August 20, 1992) was released from captivity after what appears to have been years, if not decades. Little is known about Demi Lovato’s twin sister but rumor has it she has a voice of a feral angel and she is set to have a debut album come out soon”

Demi wasn’t amused when she found out about the meme, tweeting at the time, “Cool to see a shitty angle turn into a meme that circulates the internet to people’s amusement ha.” We get it; it’s probably not fun to have people making fun of a weird pic on a global scale. That’s kind of our worst nightmare, actually. But, two years later, Demi’s had a change of heart about her long-lost “twin”; Poot is alive and she’s free!

Obviously, Demi — and Poot’s — biggest fans are beside themselves with joy and shock over this major development. They’ve been waiting years to see this glorious girl again, and she’s come out of the woodwork, courtesy of Demi herself! Just take a look at their crazy memes celebrating her return:

