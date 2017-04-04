Nikki Bella On Cloud 9 After John Cena’s Proposal: She Can’t Wait To Marry Him

Courtesy of Instagram

John Cena’s proposal was a dream come true for Nikki Bella. Even day later, the WWE diva is thrilled to be engaged to the man of her dreams, and HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVE details about how she’s been feeling!

“Nikki [Bella] has never been happier than since she accepted John [Cena’s] proposal in front of the world,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She keeps saying that she is on cloud nine and that the proposal was incredibly surreal. Nikki has barely slept since the big moment, and she can’t even believe what actually happened. She’s still in shock. She knows it will take her a few days to let it all really sink in. Nikki is madly in love with John and she can’t wait to marry him and become Mrs. Cena.”

After nearly five years of dating, John finally got down on one knee and proposed to Nikki at WrestleMania 33 on April 2. The 39-year-old had previously been adamant that he wasn’t looking to get married ever again after his 2012 divorce, but being with Nikki has clearly changed his mind.

The morning after the proposal, John and Nikki appeared on the Today show, where she revealed they don’t have a wedding date just yet, but admitted she’s ready to “get the party started.” One thing she’s certain about, though: The nuptials won’t take place in the ring like the proposal did!

Like Nikki, John is just as ecstatic in the wake of the big proposal — he took to Twitter to thank WWE for giving him a platform to propose, and gushed that it was a WrestleMania he’ll “never forget.” Now, she’ll just have to officially get him to change his mind about not wanting kids…

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of John’s proposal? Do you think the wedding will happen this year?

